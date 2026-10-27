Multiple people killed in trio of deadly Central Virginia crashes

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police said there were three deadly crashes that happened in Central Virginia over the weekend.
VSP said the first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, in Louisa County.
A spokesperson said a "2013 Honda Accord was traveling south on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign."
They added the car continued off the road and hit several trees before stopping.
The crash happened three-quarters of a mile south of Mount Airy Road.
"A rear-seat passenger, Hnada Mohamad Almualem, 23, of Charlottesville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified," VSP added. "The driver, Huayi Zhang, and the front-seat passenger, Nisa Karakaplan, were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."
VSP said all occupants were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor.
Fatal Amelia County crash
The second crash happened around 3:32 p.m. in Amelia County on Sunday, October 25.
VSP said a 2008 Chevrolet was heading south on Chula Road, a half mile south of Genito Road, when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle spun and hit several more trees.
"The driver, Dakota Lewis Evans, 24, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt," VSP said. "Alcohol was not a factor in the crash."
Powhatan County crash
The third crash was in Powhatan County around 10:03 p.m. on Sunday in Powhatan County on Red Lane Road, about three-quarters of a mile south of Three Bridge Road.
"A 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was traveling south on Red Lane Road when it struck a deer. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle," VSP said. "The driver, Andrew Ryan Philhower, 25, of Powhatan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash."
VSP said all three crashes remain under investigation.
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