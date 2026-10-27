Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday night after a vehicle struck her while she was crossing W. Broad Street in Henrico, police said.

Henrico police responded to the intersection of W. Broad Street and Libbie Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Monday for a reported pedestrian crash. When they arrived, officers found a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling east on W. Broad Street when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the road. The driver remained on scene.

Henrico police are continuing to investigate the crash.