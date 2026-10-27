Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday night after a vehicle struck her while she was crossing W. Broad Street in Henrico, police said.
Henrico police responded to the intersection of W. Broad Street and Libbie Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Monday for a reported pedestrian crash. When they arrived, officers found a woman with obvious signs of trauma.
She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling east on W. Broad Street when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the road. The driver remained on scene.
Henrico police are continuing to investigate the crash.
-
-
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.