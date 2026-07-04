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Virginia man found face down in pool dies on Fourth of July

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation remains active and ongoing pending results from the Chief Medical Examiner
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 4, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 4, 2026
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LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 58-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Bumpass on the Fourth of July.

Deputies and EMS crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Diggstown Road after a man was found face down in a swimming pool around 8:25 a.m., officials with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said.

David Rush Figuly, of Bumpass, was pronounced deceased around 8:40 a.m., according to deputies.

While deputies said there is no indication of foul play, the investigation remains "active and ongoing" pending the report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"The Louisa County Sheriff's Office offers its thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as they navigate this tragic loss," Sheriff Donald Lowe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously through Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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