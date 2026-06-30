Virginia middle school teacher charged over alleged inappropriate contact with 13-year-old former student

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A middle school teacher in Caroline County is accused of having inappropriate communication with a 13-year-old former student, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

Darron Lee Lockett, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff's office says. The Caroline County Public Schools website lists Lockett as an eighth grade science teacher.

The investigation began on June 21, when the sheriff's office was contacted by a concerned citizen who said they discovered suspicious communications between Lockett and the teen.

Numerous handwritten letters and a "significant amount" of electronic communications believed to be between Lockett and the juvenile were seized in connection with the investigation.

Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at Lockett's residence regarding electronic devices and cell phones.

Lockett was charged and then released from custody on an unsecured bond. He is now awaiting court proceedings.



The sheriff's office said Caroline County Public Schools has cooperated and assisted with the investigation.

“Any concern involving the safety and well-being of a child is taken very seriously by our office,” Sheriff Scott Moser said. “We appreciate the cooperation of Caroline County Public Schools throughout this investigation, as well as the assistance provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office during the execution of the search warrant. We remain committed to protecting the children and families of Caroline County.”

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time, the sheriff's office said.

CBS 6 has reached out to Caroline County Public Schools regarding the status of Lockett's employment.

Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact Inv. N. Ascasio at 804-633-5400.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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