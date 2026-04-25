Person seriously hurt in shooting in North Chesterfield neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — At least one person was hurt in a shooting in a North Chesterfield neighborhood Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 10:20 in the 6600 block of Dalebrook Drive, when witnesses said they heard a few shots ring out.

Crime Insider sources indicated at least one person was shot. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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