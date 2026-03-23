Cyclist hit by driver near VCU's Monroe Park Campus; cited for riding against traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — A cyclist was hit by a driver near VCU's Monore Park Campus Monday afternoon, according to VCU Police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Marshall Street. According to VCUPD, the cyclist was traveling against traffic on West Marshall Street, a one-way road, when they were hit by the driver.



They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cyclist was cited for traveling the wrong way on a one way road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube