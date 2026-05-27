Chesterfield crash closes Hull Street Road lanes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road (Route 360) are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash, according to VDOT.

The impacted stretch of closed roadway is about 1/10th of a mile between Tanbark and Astor roads not far from Walmsley Boulevard.

"The road is expected to be closed for between two and three hours. Motorists should find alternate routes," Chesterfield police posted on social media.

Police have not yet shared information about the nature of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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