Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Actions

Chesterfield crash closes Hull Street Road lanes

Poster image (32).jpg
WTVR
Poster image (32).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road (Route 360) are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash, according to VDOT.

The impacted stretch of closed roadway is about 1/10th of a mile between Tanbark and Astor roads not far from Walmsley Boulevard.

"The road is expected to be closed for between two and three hours. Motorists should find alternate routes," Chesterfield police posted on social media.

Police have not yet shared information about the nature of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke