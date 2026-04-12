Richmond's longest-standing Black-owned restaurant celebrates 25 years with block party

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved Manchester restaurant celebrated 25 years of serving up "soul seafood" and Southern hospitality with a community block party Saturday afternoon.

Croaker's Spot, recognized as the longest-standing Black-owned full-service restaurant in Richmond, marked the milestone with food, music and a visit from Mayor Danny Avula.

Owner Sherita McGowan said the restaurant is a product of the Eggleston family, who have a legacy spanning over 100 years in the city. The third generation of the family opened Croaker's Spot on April 9, 2001.

"We're paying homage to them for being the longest-standing Black-owned full-service restaurant in this city," McGowan said.

Before becoming a booming restaurant, the spot was originally known as a popular hangout for musicians and artists. McGowan said the block party was a way to thank the community for their decades of support.

"It's all about one big family. It's all about community," McGowan said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond restaurant Croaker's Spot celebrates 25 years with block party

FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond restaurant Croaker's Spot celebrates 25 years with block party

The restaurant specializes in what McGowan calls "soul seafood," operating as a scratch kitchen where everything is made to order.

"We're gonna cook your food as though you're cooking it at home for dinner," McGowan said. "So you wanna make sure you have a little patience, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the ambiance, and celebrate along with us because we have 25 more to go."

Saudia Halim, a local entrepreneur who worked at Croaker's Spot for 13 years, attended the block party to celebrate the business she calls a staple in the community.

"It was like a family to me," Halim said.

"Everything is homemade, even down to like the tartars, the ranch, everything is homemade," Halim said. "Nothing is just brought in, and like I said, you can tell it's prepared with love, and that's what you want."



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