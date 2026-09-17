Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 23-year-old woman last seen in Richmond

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police on behalf of Virginia Commonwealth University Police:

Name: Sally Adnan Ihsan

Age: 23

Date last seen: Sept. 16 at 4:59 p.m.

Last known location: 830 West Grace Street, Richmond

Physical description: 5' 3", 159 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair. Possibly wearing a light blue crinkle top, a long white ruffled skirt, beige open toe thong sandals with a wide strap and white lace head covering with roses on it.

More details: Possibly riding in a white 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport with Virginia plates: MEGARYU

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-828-1196.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.