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Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 23-year-old woman last seen in Richmond

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The following information was provided by Virginia State Police on behalf of Virginia Commonwealth University Police:

Name: Sally Adnan Ihsan

Age: 23

Date last seen: Sept. 16 at 4:59 p.m.

Last known location: 830 West Grace Street, Richmond

Physical description: 5' 3", 159 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair. Possibly wearing a light blue crinkle top, a long white ruffled skirt, beige open toe thong sandals with a wide strap and white lace head covering with roses on it.

More details: Possibly riding in a white 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport with Virginia plates: MEGARYU

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-828-1196.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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