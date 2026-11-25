DUMFRIES, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Allyson Faithful
Age: 18
Date last seen: Nov. 24, at around 5:55 p.m.
Last known location: Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries, Va.
Physical description: 5’ 5” tall, around 174 lbs., with a brown eye (missing right eye) and black/red hair. Faithful is possibly wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on the back and black plaid pants. She is believed to be on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 792-6500.
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