DUMFRIES, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Allyson Faithful

Age: 18

Date last seen: Nov. 24, at around 5:55 p.m.

Last known location: Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries, Va.

Physical description: 5’ 5” tall, around 174 lbs., with a brown eye (missing right eye) and black/red hair. Faithful is possibly wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on the back and black plaid pants. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 792-6500.