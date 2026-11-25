HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police responded to a pedestrian crash, late Tuesday.

They said they were called around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of Lauderdale Drive and West Broad Street for the report of a person hit by a driver.

Officers found an adult woman with signs of trauma, on scene. They said she was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is handling the investigation.

Some lane closures in this area are to be expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information they think could be helpful is encouraged to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed.

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