Mail carrier hit by car in Henrico following fights after pep rally, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mail carrier was injured in a wreck after a fight broke out outside of Highland Springs High School following a pep rally Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 200 block S. Airport Drive just after 4:10 p.m. for a report of a fight, according to dispatch logs.

The wreck happened at or near the near the intersection of Airport Drive and Nine Mile Road, Burkett said.

"My sources telling me that fights broke out after a pep rally at Highland Springs High School where they have a home football game tonight," Burkett said during a live report on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. "Several of those fights spilled into nearby neighborhoods and a nearby parking lot."

That is when a wreck happened as a mother was coming to pick up her son in that parking lot.

"A woman gets a call from her son saying he was witnessing the fight here in the parking lot," Burkett said. "She allegedly sped through the parking lot, hit a mail truck delivery driver — and flipped that mail truck over."

The mail carrier suffered a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Officers working the crash scene urged folks in the area that may have left when police arrived to call detectives and report what they witnessed.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.