Could a new 2-day music festival be coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to City Manager Patrick Duhaney, a new two-day music festival could come to the oceanfront in the fall.

Audacy Virginia, a well-known entertainment company that partnered with the 60th Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships to bring artists in like Third Eye Blind and The Offspring, has proposed the opportunity to bring a two-day music festival to the city on October 20 and 21 of this year.

Duhaney says the festival would provide genres of pop and rock to draw people from across the Mid-Atlantic, but potential artists that could perform have not been released.

The announcement of artists would coincide with the announcement of the festival, if it gets approved.

Audacy Virginia will provide a $1.5 million dollar marketing and promotional campaign to support the festival, according to Duhaney.

City council will vote on the festival proposal on August 15.

