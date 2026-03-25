Richmond Public Schools launches first elementary baseball league

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools kicked off its first-ever elementary school baseball league Tuesday.

The new league features 120 players from eight Richmond elementary schools. It was created with help from the Flying Squirrels and the Metro Junior Baseball League, which is led by Executive Director William Forrester Jr.

Watch: How William Forrester Jr. grew a Richmond baseball legacy

How William Forrester Jr. grew a Richmond baseball legacy

This is part of a bigger initiative called Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities. The program is trying to bring the national pastime to places where talent for the game can be identified and developed moving forward.

"The kids represent their school and that makes them feel proud to be a member of their school. It has a direct impact on their behavior in the classrooms because they know if they misbehave they're not going to be able to play," William Forrester Jr. said.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.