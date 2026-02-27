How William Forrester Jr. grew a Richmond baseball legacy

RICHMOND, Va. — William Forrester Jr., who spent decades working to expand the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) and creating opportunities for generations of young baseball players, will be honored at the RVA Sports Awards this weekend.

Forrester grew up in Richmond as a baseball fan, but in the 1960s, segregation prevented him from accessing the Little League programs available at the time.

His father, Dr. William Forrester, responded by founding the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League in 1966, opening the sport to any child who wanted to play, regardless of race.

William Forrester Jr. carried on that legacy, growing the organization far beyond its original scope. In 1991, the MJBL launched the Inner City Classic, a championship that continues to give kids from across the country the chance to compete and represent their communities.

"It's what he has always done, what his father did. Anytime you talk about baseball and community, I think William's going to come to mind," said Stefanie Ramsey, Director of Athletics and Activities for Richmond Public Schools.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have partnered with and sponsored the MJBL since the team arrived in Richmond in 2010. Their collaboration has opened opportunities for thousands of kids throughout the area.

"Knowing that there's a person like William Forrester Jr. and an organization like the MJBL, it's a no-brainer to want to partner with them and see how we can collectively grow the game and help kids learn the game and really learn to love it like we do," said Megan Angstadt, Vice President of Community and Fan Engagement with the Flying Squirrels.

"One year he called me and said that coaching was an issue, so we actually had a coaching clinic with some of our coaches and players with people that wanted to be involved in coaching," said Todd "Parney" Parnell with the Flying Squirrels.

This spring, eight elementary schools will field teams in a spring league that kicks off with instruction from the MLB Alumni Association. Richmond Public Schools officials started the initiative, but Forrester's connections helped it expand.

"I say it all the time, we're better together, and it really does take a community," Ramsey said.

"You can just see the passion that he has for it and the heart that he has for it," Angstadt said.

"People that have played in his programs that have played minor league baseball, college baseball, or in the major leagues. It's very, very impressive, and it's a good reflection of how hard he's worked behind the scenes with that heart of gold. He's very deserving of this award," said Parney.

Forrester and the rest of this year's winners will be honored at the 5th annual RVA Sports Awards on CBS 6 on Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

