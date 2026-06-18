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Congressman Rob Wittman talks war and politics on 'Untold'

Rep. Wittman sat down with Catie Beck to talk politics and war, and he provided details about one remarkable mission recently carried out by the U.S. military.
Congressman Rob Wittman talks war and politics on 'Untold'
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RICHMOND, Va. — From Virginia Tech to Capitol Square to the Halls of the United States Congress, Rob Wittman has made his career in public service.

The Virginia Republican has been on Capitol Hill for nearly two decades, and along the way has become a top defense expert.

Now he is running for reelection in Virginia's First District in what it might be his toughest campaign yet.

Rep. Wittman sat down with Catie Beck on the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast' to talk politics and war, and he provided details about one remarkable mission recently carried out by the U.S. military.

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