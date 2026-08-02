1 injured after fiery crash on I-95 near Wagner Road exit in Petersburg, troopers say

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was injured in a crash on I-95 southbound near the Wagner Road exit in Petersburg after a car caught fire early Sunday morning, according to sources.
Troopers were dispatched to the wreck along the interstate at Wagner Road at 4:15 am., officials with Virginia State Police said.
One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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