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1 injured after fiery crash on I-95 near Wagner Road exit in Petersburg, troopers say

SCENE VIDEO: 1 hurt after fiery crash on I-95 near Wagner Road
SCENE VIDEO: 1 hurt after fiery crash on I-95 near Wagner Road
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PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was injured in a crash on I-95 southbound near the Wagner Road exit in Petersburg after a car caught fire early Sunday morning, according to sources.

Troopers were dispatched to the wreck along the interstate at Wagner Road at 4:15 am., officials with Virginia State Police said.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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