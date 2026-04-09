Colonial Heights Animal Control asking for tips after 3 puppies found in 'deplorable' condition

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights Animal Control is asking for tips after three puppies were found abandoned in "deplorable" conditions overnight Thursday.

Investigators said the puppies were covered in feces and urine and had "clearly been neglected for a long time."

The puppies were found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the Temple Avenue bridge, coming into Colonial Heights from Prince George.

"The puppies were reportedly found loose, huddled together on the side of the road and placed in a tote to keep them safe until officers could arrive," a social media post says.



The puppies appear to be between 3 and 4 months old and are possibly lab/hound mixes.

"They are extremely shy and fearful, acting like they’ve had little to no human interaction," investigators said. "Even touching grass seemed unfamiliar to them."

Anyone who may have information about who could be responsible is asked to message the shelter's Facebook page or give them a call at 804-520-9397 ext. 5.

"We want to hold whoever did this accountable and make sure it never happens again," the shelter said. "These babies deserved better… let’s be their voice."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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