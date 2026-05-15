Gov. Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining expansion; some firefighters feel betrayed

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will veto legislation that would have expanded collective bargaining rights for most public sector workers in the state, drawing sharp reaction from both supporters and opponents of the bill.

The legislation, approved by state lawmakers this year, would have removed a requirement that localities give their workers permission to collectively bargain. Under current law, only seven of Virginia's localities have approved collective bargaining for public sector employees.

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Kurt Detrick, president-elect of the Virginia Professional Firefighters Association, said those 7 localities have seen improved staffing, pay, and benefits — but that still leaves around 9,000 of the organization's 11,000 members without the same abilities.

"Our firefighters and paramedics deserve the dignity and respect of a voice and seat at the table through collective bargaining and meaningful collective bargaining," Detrick said.

Detrick was speaking at the association's biannual conference in Henrico County when the veto was announced.

"We could not be more disappointed in the actions of this governor with his veto," Detrick said.

Republican Delegate Mike Cherry of Colonial Heights, a former Colonial Heights councilmember, said localities had raised concerns about the financial impact of the legislation.

"My localities were very concerned about the increased cost that were potential outcomes of this," Cherry said.

Cherry argued the bill would have been an overreach by the state.

"I think it's heavy handed of the Commonwealth of Virginia to step down into a locality and say, 'You will do this. You do not have a choice in how you operate your local government.' I don't think that's the way the system should work," Cherry said. "I'm grateful that she's vetoing it."

Detrick and the legislation's sponsor, Senator Scott Surovell, said the bill's language would not have required localities to accept pay raises.

"We can't force a city or a county to agree to money that they don't have. And if it gets to a point where the local government has to raise property taxes, that's on the local government to raise taxes," Detrick said.

Spanberger addressed the veto Wednesday, saying her broader support for collective bargaining has not changed.

"My overall support for the principle and ultimately signing a bill related to allowing for collective bargaining of public sector employees has not changed," Spanberger said.

The governor had proposed changes to the legislation that included delaying the roll out of the expansion — starting with state workers before extending to localities — but state lawmakers rejected those amendments.

"While I might be on the sort of front end of implementation at the state level, that our localities who will be at the front end of implementation at the local level, whether they may be fully aligned or not, At least, have all of the information and the parameters necessary to be able to implement that bill," Spanberger said.

When asked whether the issue could be revived in ongoing budget negotiations, Surovell said, "we'll see."



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