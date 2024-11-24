Watch Now
Firefighters rescue 4 people from Henrico apartments after kitchen fire

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024
Coachman Lane Apartment Fire
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued four people from an apartment complex in Henrico's Dumbarton neighborhood Sunday morning.

Crews were called for reports of a fire in a second-story apartment at the Aspire at Carriage Hill apartments in the 7100 block of Coachman Lane around 8:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived roughly four minutes later they saw heavy smoke coming from the building's exterior.

Coachman Lane Apartment Fire

"Fire crews immediately initiated rescue mode and deployed ground ladders to help four occupants exit the building from windows because the stairwells had filled with smoke," Nathan Madden with Henrico Fire said.

Officials said the people living in one apartment were displaced and that the Red Cross would be assisting them.

Madden said the fire started in a unit's kitchen and is believed to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

