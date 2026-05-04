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Man dies after Nottoway County crash that left 2 others injured, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 4, 2026
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NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a crash in Nottoway County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the eastbound side of Route 460, just east of Cox Road, at 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

State police said a 2024 Kia sedan ran off the left side of the road and struck two trees.

The man driving the car and a woman in the front seat were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the back seat, Clarence Eugene Jones Jr., 40, of Petersburg, was flown to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. State police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Clarence Jones Jr. to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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