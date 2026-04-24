GWAR co-founder Chuck Varga is battling cancer. Band announces nationwide blood drive.

RICHMOND, Va. — Chuck Varga, a founding member of Richmond-based band GWAR, is battling cancer, the ban announced this week.

GWAR fans across the country have a chance to come together to help Varga and others with health challenges.

"We are launching a nationwide blood donation campaign in his honor,' the band posted on social media. "Find a blood bank near you and either register as donors or give blood in Chuck’s name."

GWAR will give those who register or donate get a shirt designed by Chuck.

GWAR

Varga, born in 1958, is an artist who co-founded Slave Pit Studios in Richmond where he helped develop GWAR, according to the band's website.

After more than one thousands performance over eight tours, a gold record, and Grammy-nominated film with the band, Varga left in 1997 band to work on Broadway, movies and television in New York City.

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