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Chesterfield voters helped pass Virginia redistricting referendum: 'We used to be a conservative county'

Chesterfield voter
WTVR
Chesterfield voter
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than half of eligible voters in Chesterfield County voted in Tuesday's Virginia special election.

Of those voters, 53% of the county voted yes to the redistricting referendum and 47% voting no.

About 150,000 people voted in the special election in Chesterfield County, contributing to the approximately 3 million votes cast statewide.

The statewide vote resulted in a narrower margin, with 51% voting yes and 49% voting no.

One Chesterfield voter who voted yes told CBS 6 the outcome was expected.

Those who voted no said they are looking forward to the Supreme Court making its decision on whether the plan is illegal. That ruling could make the referendum results meaningless.

"I'm very disappointed. Very. We used to be a conservative county. Too many liberals have moved into our county," one Chesterfield voter said.

Chesterfield voter

Tensions on both sides were already high going into Election Day.

Due to arguments at the polls, the sheriff's office increased security at early voting locations.

"People were just starting to get very vocal about their personal opinions and evoking their opinions over the opinions of others," Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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