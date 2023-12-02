Watch Now
Chesterfield teenager shot, police investigation underway

Posted at 8:30 PM, Dec 01, 2023
CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A Chesterfield teenager has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.

At 6:45 p.m. Friday, Chesterfield County police arrived at the 2700 block of Avalon Heights for a call related to a shooting.

Officers found the victim, a 16-year-old teenage boy, with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

