Man shot through door of Chesterfield apartment on Christmas morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot multiple times through the door of a Chesterfield apartment on Christmas morning.

Chesterfield police say the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack at an apartment home in the 2700 block of Martingale Road in South Chesterfield County around 7:06 a.m. on Christmas Day.

A man inside the home was shot in the leg multiple times, according to sources. His injuries are non-life threatening. Two children, ages 1 and 5, were also inside with their mother but were unharmed.

"I was like, it's Christmas. Can't nobody really do no dumb s— on Christmas morning," said a neighbor.

WTVR

Four shots were fired through the front door of the apartment home. Forensics teams responded to the scene to investigate.

"I didn't even put two and two together when I saw the forensics. I was like, they only come out when something really bad happens," the neighbor said.

Police are searching for four suspects wearing all black clothing in connection with the shooting.

The incident has left the community struggling to understand why someone would commit such an act on Christmas morning, especially with children present.

"To just do a careless act, knowing that kids are in the house, like, come on, and on Christmas," the resident said. "I moved over here out of the projects to get away from that and it's just like, it's over here as well."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Solvers Anonymous tip line at 804-748-0660 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.