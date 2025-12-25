Man injured in Christmas morning shooting in Chesterfield County, suspects at large

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting Christmas morning in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:06 a.m. on December 25, 2025, in the 2700 block of Martingale Road. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in an apartment suffering from a gunshot injury, a Chesterfield police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the four suspects are all described as males wearing dark clothing. This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police added.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.