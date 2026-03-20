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Police to increase presence at Chesterfield Towne Center this weekend due to planned 'teen takeover'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 20, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are aware of a planned teen takeover this weekend at Chesterfield Towne Center after community members shared concerns about reports of the event on social media.

Chesterfield County Police Department Chief of Police Colonel Frank Carpenter said authorities are collaborating with mall management to address the issue. Police will increase their presence in the community and near the mall area.

"If you have a desire to come to the Chesterfield Towne Center and patronize a business, we'll be there to support you. But if you come with a desire to create disruption and break the law, we'll be there to address those issues as well," Carpenter said.

Authorities are encouraging parents to pay attention to their children's social media accounts.

"As you know, these activities can sometimes be dangerous and we want to preserve human life. We will not tolerate any reckless behavior or dangerous activities," Carpenter said.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity this weekend to the non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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