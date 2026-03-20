Chesterfield County Jail celebrates 10 years of the HARP recovery program

RICHMOND, Va. — The Chesterfield County Jail's addiction recovery program, considered one of the best in the world, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a banquet Thursday.

The Helping Addicts Recover Progressively, or HARP, program has garnered national attention for its tremendous success. The program utilizes a technique known as "tapping" as a form of trauma therapy, and music has been at the soul of its success.

Local News How a Chesterfield recovery program has changed the lives of its participants Elizabeth Holmes

Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll is among the biggest supporters of the program. In October 2024, he visited the Chesterfield jail to speak to people in the program and praise the work of both the facility and HARP as a whole.

Watch: Jelly Roll returns to Virginia jail after surprise visit

Jelly Roll returns to Virginia jail after surprise visit: 'You feel change. You feel love.'

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