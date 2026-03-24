State approves projects that will double hospitals in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The state health commissioner has approved three major healthcare projects that will double the number of hospitals in Chesterfield County.

“We’re pleased the state has recognized the need for additional hospitals and medical facilities in Chesterfield,” said Dr. Joe Casey, county administrator. “People continue to be drawn here by our exceptional quality of life, which can only be enhanced by increasing access to high-quality health care. That’s why our local government leaders advocated so strongly on behalf of each of these projects.”

Right now, there are two hospitals in the county: Johnston-Willis on Midlothian Turnpike and St. Francis on Charter Colony. But that is about to change, especially for the fast-growing western Hull Street corridor.

Kevin Carroll, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, said HCA Healthcare's new hospital near Hull Street and Otterdale is coming at the right time. The HCA facility will include 60 beds and a $260 million price tag.

"Out here west of 288, you basically have over 80,000 people living, and of that 80,000 people HCA will tell you, 45% of the customers that utilize Johnston Willis and Chippenham live west of 288. So this is an absolute needed medical facility to serve western Hull Street," Carroll said.

On the other side of the county, construction is already underway near Iron Bridge and Nash roads for a VCU Health medical office. Right next to it will be VCU's planned first hospital in Chesterfield, featuring 66 beds. Together, those projects are expected to cost about $400 million.

Carroll said that investment will make a real difference for people living nearby.

"I myself had to be transported by rescue a couple years ago from my house which is down in that area, and it was 30 minutes to get to VCU downtown. Now that ride for those people will be cut significantly," Carroll said.

The projects are expected to impact Chesterfield Fire and EMS response times.

“A critical element in a high performing EMS system is prompt access to hospitals with an array of services needed by the community," said Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter. "With only two acute-care hospitals in Chesterfield, approximately 46% of our patients were transported to hospital facilities outside the county over the last fiscal year. Because this often results in increased patient transport times, keeping ambulances out of service longer and unavailable to respond to the next medical emergency, supporting the deliberate placement of new hospitals within the county to better serve our growing community is an important strategic initiative for Chesterfield Fire & EMS."

The state also signed off on an expansion at St. Francis Medical Center, adding 40 beds to bring the total to 225. That project is expected to cost $106 million.

For many residents, this cannot happen soon enough.

"There is a huge need. There's a big build going on in Chesterfield County and my daughter is a nurse and worked in the ER and the need for more options for patients is overwhelming. The hospitals are very crowded," Kim West said.

The projects are expected to be complete between 2029 to 2030.

But not everyone is on board. Since these projects were announced, there have been questions about staffing. Nurses in the area say hospitals are already stretched thin.

CBS 6 reached out to VCU Health, HCA Healthcare, and Bon Secours to ask how they plan to handle staffing for the new facilities.

"Bon Secours has received approval from the Virginia Health Commissioner for its Certificate of Public Need application to add 40 beds at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, including four ICU beds and 36 medical/surgical beds," Bon Secours said in a statement. "This approval represents an important step as we continue planning to support access to care, advance health equity, and responsibly respond to the growing health care needs of Chesterfield County – one of the fastest‑growing regions in Virginia – and the surrounding communities that St. Francis Medical Center has served for more than two decades. We will continue to move thoughtfully through the next phases of the process and look forward to sharing additional information as plans are finalized."

HCA Healthcare said in a statement that it is investing resources to support workforce development through education and training initiatives, including:



Nursing Education: Opening state-of-the-art campuses in Richmond and Roanoke in partnership with Galen College of Nursing, and collaborating with Northern Virginia Community College’s Earn to Learn program to provide paid clinical training.

Radiology: A $3 million investment in Richmond's first community college radiology program at Brightpoint Community College, offering full scholarships with a goal to graduate its first cohort in May 2026.

Expanding Access: A $50,000 grant from the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund to support programs in radiation oncology, medical lab technology, and surgical technology.

Upskilling Programs: Employer-sponsored education and training programs to support colleagues in earning industry-recognized credentials and advancing into specialized clinical roles.

For VCU Health, a spokesperson said staffing for the Chesterfield Hospital was included as a part of their approved Certificate of Public Need (COPN) application with the Virginia Department of Health.

"We recognize the staffing challenges facing health care providers nationwide and we do not approach those challenges lightly," VCU Health said in a statement. "VCU Health has a very intentional and methodical approach to recruiting and retention, including a comprehensive framework focused on workforce development, talent pipeline, recruitment, and retention."

We also asked Carroll about the staffing concerns. He said the county is always working with local high schools to make sure students looking to pursue a career in health care have access to that education.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube