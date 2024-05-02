Watch Now
Look out below! Chesterfield firefighters help students with egg drop

Chesterfield firefighters helping kids with 'really special' lesson is 'something to celebrate'
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Science over easy! Fifth-grade students at Gordon Elementary School teamed up with Chesterfield firefighters for a lesson on gravity.

Students created containers designed to prevent eggs from breaking when dropped from extreme heights. The projects were first dropped from the school's football announcer stand last week.

This week, the eggs faced a taller challenge, surviving a fall from the top of a Chesterfield County Firetruck ladder. Fully extended, a ladder can reach up to 100 feet in the air.

Students waited on the ground to see if their eggs survived.

How Chesterfield firefighters helped students with 'really fun' lesson on gravity

