Chesterfield police chief's message to drivers after 2 deadly road rage shootings in 24 hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are urging drivers to stay calm behind the wheel after two separate road rage incidents in Chesterfield County over the past 24 hours left two people dead.

"These incidents serve as a sobering reminder that momentary anger behind the wheel can quickly escalate into irreversible violence," officials with Chesterfield Police said.

The department said it is focused on bringing those responsible to justice and working with the community to prevent more tragedies.

In one of the cases, police said investigators quickly identified and arrested a suspect using a mix of police work, help from the community and Automated License Plate Reader technology. Police said that technology helps investigators find suspects and vehicles tied to crimes.

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Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Frank Carpenter said the arrest shows how technology and community cooperation work together.

"The successful apprehension of a suspect in this case demonstrates how technology, professional police work, and community cooperation work together to protect our residents and anyone who works, visits, or travels through the county," Carpenter said.

Carpenter thanked the many residents who came forward with tips, witness statements and video in both investigations.

"Our community continues to prove that they are an essential part of public safety," Carpenter said. "The information provided by community members helped investigators act quickly and decisively."

Police had these tips for drivers in an effort to avoid road rage:



Do not engage with aggressive drivers.

Avoid eye contact or responding to rude gestures.

Do not follow or try to confront another driver.

Call 911 right away if you feel threatened, and share as much information as you can.

If it is safe, drive to a public place or police station instead of stopping alone.

Report dangerous driving to police.

Remember that arriving safely matters more than arriving first.

Carpenter said the best choice when facing an aggressive driver is to back off and let police step in.

"When drivers encounter aggressive behavior, the best decision is to disengage and allow law enforcement to handle the situation," Carpenter said. "A phone call to the police can prevent an argument from becoming a tragedy."

RELATED: Man arrested after deadly road rage shooting ends at Chesterfield construction site

SCENE VIDEO: Deadly road rage shooting ends at construction site

The two incidents

The first deadly incident happened on Springline Drive Friday around 5:20 p.m. Police said a traffic encounter on Chippenham Parkway grew into a road rage incident, and both drivers ended up at a construction site at the end of Springline Drive.

There, 35-year-old Brekken Rose of North Chesterfield was shot and killed. Police charged Rashad Clayton, 36, of North Chesterfield with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The second incident happened on Saturday morning near the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway in Midlothian.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital. A witness helped officers track down a suspect, who was taken into custody a short distance away on Charter Colony Parkway.

Police have not released the man's name. [Link to Old Hundred Road story]

Police said community vigilance and quick reporting remain some of the most effective tools for staying safe. Anyone who sees dangerous driving or criminal activity is asked to report it to police.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.