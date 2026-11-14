Investigation underway following man being found shot inside vehicle in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway in Chesterfield County following a man being found shot inside of a vehicle near a construction site.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the shooting was at a construction site in the area of Springline Drive. Officers found the victim, who hasn't been identified inside a vehicle.



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