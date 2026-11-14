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Investigation underway following man being found shot inside vehicle in Chesterfield County

Investigation underway following man being found shot inside vehicle in Chesterfield County
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway in Chesterfield County following a man being found shot inside of a vehicle near a construction site.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the shooting was at a construction site in the area of Springline Drive. Officers found the victim, who hasn't been identified inside a vehicle.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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