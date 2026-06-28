Chesterfield honors K-9 Knight killed in the line of duty: 'He laid down his life so we could live'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police held a memorial service honoring K-9 Knight, the 5-year-old police dog killed in the line of duty on May 31 after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Knight was shot alongside officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells when they entered a home off Gumfork Place. Clark and Wells continue to recover from their injuries. Knight did not survive.

Lt. Col. Mike Young of the Chesterfield County Police Department reflected on Knight's commitment to always protecting others during the service.

"Knight was not a sacrifice. No, rather, he sacrificed his life and served with bold courage in the face of unimaginable evil. He laid down his life so we could live. His actions save lives and for that we will be eternally grateful," Young said.

Knight's handler, John Walsh, remembered the partner he worked alongside for four years — finding suspects, recovering critical evidence and answering every call without hesitation.

"Knight did as his name said and we believed. Protect the community, protect officers and do so with honor and bravery. Knight did not need to be asked. He knew what was needed," Walsh said. "He put himself in front of others to protect them and protect me. Knight gave his life that day because he knew the mission was always bigger than himself. As many of us have said to each other, while there was evil there that day, the force of good was greater and God was with us and brought an army of angels to help."

Walsh said Knight was more than a police dog — he was family.

"When Knight got home from work, no matter the time of day or night, he would sprint to the backyard to find the two house dogs. It was always feeling like he was telling them about his day and asking them what they had been doing, too. Not only did Knight enjoy playing with the house dogs, but he also loved my wife and my sons. My oldest son, who is currently three years old, has spent the last two years helping me with Knight. Every morning he would ask, 'When can we go let out Knight?' He became Knight's junior handler," Walsh said.

Walsh said the outpouring of community support in the weeks since Knight's death has been overwhelming.

"While you did not know, I watched as you paid respect, laid flowers, left cards or gifts at the K-9 vehicle. It was beautiful to watch the impact Knight brought. My wife and I have read every card, note, seen all the gifts, and looked at every drawing that the kids have done. We have felt the love, prayers, and support from everyone here and from all over," Walsh said.

The community's support for the officers and Knight's legacy continues. A golf tournament is planned in August to benefit the families of Clark and Wells as they recover. T-shirts are also being sold in Knight's honor, with proceeds supporting the Chesterfield County K-9 unit.