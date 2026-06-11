Chesterfield restaurant hosting fundraiser for wounded officers, dedicates dog-friendly patio to K-9 Knight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Charred Swift Creek in Midlothian is hosting a fundraiser for the two Chesterfield County police officers wounded in a shooting in May.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 20% of the restaurant's profits will be donated to the families of Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells, who were both shot multiple times while responding to a domestic call on May 31.

Officer Clark was shot seven times, while Officer Wells was shot twice. Both went through multiple surgeries, and sources say they are doing "well."

K-9 Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix, was killed in the shooting. The restaurant announced Thursday that its dog-friendly patio will be renamed in Knight's honor.

"Thank you to the Chesterfield County Police Department for your service to our community, and thank you, Knight, for your loyalty, courage, and sacrifice. Your legacy will live on," a social media post reads.

Charred Swift Creek is located at 13451 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

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