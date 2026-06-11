Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

Chesterfield restaurant hosting fundraiser for wounded officers, dedicates dog-friendly patio to K-9 Knight

taylor thumbnails - 2026-06-11T104032.083.png
WTVR
taylor thumbnails - 2026-06-11T104032.083.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Charred Swift Creek in Midlothian is hosting a fundraiser for the two Chesterfield County police officers wounded in a shooting in May.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 20% of the restaurant's profits will be donated to the families of Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells, who were both shot multiple times while responding to a domestic call on May 31.

Officer Clark was shot seven times, while Officer Wells was shot twice. Both went through multiple surgeries, and sources say they are doing "well."

K-9 Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix, was killed in the shooting. The restaurant announced Thursday that its dog-friendly patio will be renamed in Knight's honor.

"Thank you to the Chesterfield County Police Department for your service to our community, and thank you, Knight, for your loyalty, courage, and sacrifice. Your legacy will live on," a social media post reads.

Charred Swift Creek is located at 13451 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke