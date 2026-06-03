Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

Blood drives scheduled to support community after shooting injures 2 Chesterfield officers, kills K-9

Police release names of Chesterfield officers shot during domestic call; suspect charged
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two blood drives are being held in the wake of a Sunday shooting that injured two Chesterfield County Police Department officers and killed a CCPD K-9.

The blood drives were made possible by Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals' partnership with the American Red Cross, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, and other agencies. They both will be held in Johnston-Willis Hospital's Stalker Auditorium at 1401 Johnston Willis Drive.

  • Wednesday, June 3: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To donate, click here and use the code CJWJW to schedule an appointment.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke