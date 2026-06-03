Blood drives scheduled to support community after shooting injures 2 Chesterfield officers, kills K-9

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two blood drives are being held in the wake of a Sunday shooting that injured two Chesterfield County Police Department officers and killed a CCPD K-9.

The blood drives were made possible by Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals' partnership with the American Red Cross, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, and other agencies. They both will be held in Johnston-Willis Hospital's Stalker Auditorium at 1401 Johnston Willis Drive.



Wednesday, June 3: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To donate, click here and use the code CJWJW to schedule an appointment.

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