Chesterfield County now allowing convicted violent felons to become youth sports coaches

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- People who have been convicted of violent crimes and had their voting rights restored can now become a coach of youth sports and organizations that are co-sponsored by Chesterfield County.

The Board of Supervisors authorized changes to a background check policy without any discussion or public input during Wednesday's board meeting as part of a pre-approved consent agenda, which is typically reserved for items pertaining to routine business that do not require additional public conversation or debate.

Previously, Chesterfield's Parks and Recreation background check policy blocked all candidates who were convicted of violent barrier crimes from being considered for positions as a coach, assistant coach, director or instructor of a youth organization.

However, board members voted to remove "violence" as a disqualifying factor if the applicant has gone through the state process of having their civil rights restored by the governor.

According to the policy, barrier crimes that involve violence include murder, malicious wounding, abduction, felony assault, robbery, carjacking, and sexual assault. Candidates previously convicted of those crimes, in which the victim(s) was an adult, will now be considered on a "case-by-case basis."

However, the policy added language that would not tolerate any candidates convicted of crimes against a minor.

“If they have something from the past, for me, that's not good," said Ronald Flores, a soccer player with the Richmond Kickers. “Some parents will find that uncomfortable.”

Flores said he's currently in the process of learning how to be a coach, and he added that showing good judgement and being a morally responsible role model is an important part of the job.

"It's part of the sport. You have to have a good mentality, and you have to control yourself and your attitude," Flores said.

However, others said they supported the board's decision in the spirit of second chances.

"If you have individuals convicted of crimes and they did their time, they're giving back to the community, they haven't been in any trouble since they've been home, and they're doing what a good model citizen is supposed to do, why not give them a chance to mentor the kids?" said North Chesterfield resident Shanda Gaston.

Gaston coaches a local dance team and said it's critical for some children who come from challenging socioeconomical backgrounds to have role models with lived experiences to show youth how they turned their lives around.

“They're passing it down to the youth. And then you have these troubled youth that go out into the world, and they got that one person in the back of their mind when they're ready to do something that's against what they're supposed to be doing. They might start to think, ‘Well, you know, coach told me his story, and I don't want to make that decision. I don't want to go down that road, so let me do something different,'" Gaston said.

However, Gaston said there were certain barrier offenses she would not tolerate, such as any type of sex crime.

"It has to have limitations," Gaston said.

CBS 6 reached out to the members of the Board of the Supervisors to ask what sparked this change. They did not respond.

However, county spokesperson Teresa Bonifas provided a statement instead that reads:

“The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors had been approached by residents requesting that they take a look at the policy around background checks for coaches of co-sponsored youth organizations. The Board amended the policy to consider applicants on a case-by-case basis who have had their rights restored by the Governor, provided their crime was not against a minor. This amendment to the policy does not guarantee the applicant can coach but gives the application review committee the ability to at least review their application."

You can read through the policy here. The part that was changed is highlighted under Section III(F).

