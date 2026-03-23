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Missing Chesterfield man with cognitive impairment last seen Monday morning

Adam Evans
Chesterfield Police
Adam Evans
Adam Evans
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Monday morning in a Meadowbrook neighborhood.

56-year-old Adam Evans was last seen in the 3500 block of Luckylee Crescent around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police describe Evans as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Evans’ whereabouts should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Adam Evans
Adam Evans

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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