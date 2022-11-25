How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After tragedy struck at a Chesapeake Walmart, News 3 is providing a way to help victims and their families in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the victims and their families in the Chesapeake Walmart Shooting and are tax deductible. People can donate by texting 'Chesapeake' to 50155. That will send them a link to fill out and donate or you can click here.

The City of Chesapeake plans to hold a vigil Monday night to honor all of 10 of shooting victims, who were killed or injured when a manager of the Walmart on Sam's Circle opened fire in the store before turning the gun on himself.

The victims, six of whom died, ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old.

As of the Thursday, officials said two injured victims were still recovering in a local hospital.

