Virginia police officer accused of shooting child's mother indicted on 4 charges

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — An off-duty police officer accused of shooting the mother of his child multiple times in Lunenburg County earlier this year has been indicted on four charges related to the incident, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Charles A. Stokes, 44, of Lunenburg, was indicted Wednesday on charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting or stabbing during commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at a vehicle, and child abuse/reckless disregard for human life.

The incident occurred the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 8, when law enforcement was notified that a woman had been shot inside her vehicle in Lunenburg County. She drove herself to another location, where she was then taken to the hospital. According to VSP, Stokes fired into her car multiple times before driving away from the scene.

A family member of Stokes told WTVR that the shooting took place outside Stokes's home and involved a woman with whom he shares a "tumultuous" relationship and a 1-year-old child.

Stokes was taken into custody a day later in Kenbridge.

The woman is now suing the town and its police chief for $143.7 million, claiming the chief ignored her pleas for help moments before she was shot.

Local News Woman allegedly shot in domestic incident sues police chief, town for $143.7M Kelsey Jones

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube