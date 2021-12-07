Group pays off mortgage for family of slain Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Slain Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer's family received a "life-changing gift," this December.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the family's mortgage as part of its Season of Hope.

“It is hard to find the words to describe how blessed our family feels to have our mortgage paid off," Michelle Dermyer said in a statement about the gift. "We will be forever grateful."

Tunnel to Towers pays off the homes of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and injured veterans.

“Selfless heroes like Chad Dermyer answered the call to serve their country and their community," Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a statement. "I call them superheroes, brave men and women who answered the call to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am honored to support the families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy."

Dermyer, 37, was shot and killed during a tactical training exercise at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond in March 2016 by a man who thought he may have been the focus of the police presence.

Dermyer left behind a wife and two children.

Tunnel to Towers was established to honor New York City firefighter Stephen Siller who was killed when the Towers fell on September 11.

"What an amazing way for the Siller family to honor Stephen and continue his legacy, by blessing so many first responders and Gold Star families," Michelle Dermyer's statement continued.