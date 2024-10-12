Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man seriously injured in Chesterfield motorcycle, car crash

WTVR
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened on Ivey Mill Road in Chesterfield at around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Sources say the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Police are investigating and we will update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

