Chesterfield crews say two died in New Year's Eve fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people are dead after a fire in Chesterfield, just before the new year began.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews responded to the fatal house fire on Featherstone Court at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday night, just off Huguenot Road.

Crews report that when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home and called for additional units to respond to the fire. The department said crews rescued two adults from the house, and sent them to local hospitals — but both people died from their injuries.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Chesterfield Police to notify next of kin and identify the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Th