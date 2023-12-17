Chesterfield house fire leaves one person dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A Saturday evening Chesterfield house fire has left one person dead, fire officials say.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived at the home, located on the 1100 block of Feather Store Court in Chesterfield, they found heavy fire in a bedroom of the home.

Chesterfield County Police Department removed the victim from the home, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire, fire officials say.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshall is currently at the scene.

