RICHMOND, Va. — Members of Central Virginia's Sikh community have come together to donate thousands of pounds of food to Feed More, helping to feed neighbors across the region ahead of Thanksgiving and the holidays.

The effort was organized by the Sikh Association of Central Virginia, known as SAV, based in Chesterfield, which has run a food drive out of its gurdwara, or place of worship, for about the last eight years.

"We keep getting more and more food every year, and I think this year I think we hit 1,000 pounds, which is really exciting," Anakh Kaur said.

Kaur said she and fellow organizer Jaiveer Basi wanted to expand the drive's reach after seeing its impact.

"We realized that when they were doing it last year it was really impactful, so they wanted to take control of it this year and try to increase its impact," Kaur said.

WTVR Jaiveer Basi (left) and Anakh Kaur (right)

The organizers credited volunteers from the gurdwara, who helped sort and load the food and donated much of it themselves.

"I don't think this could have been possible without them," Kaur said.

For the group, the drive is rooted in a core Sikh principle — vand chhako — of sharing what you have.

"Make sure no one goes hungry," Basi said. "Because Thanksgiving is a season of giving, it's like the perfect time to try and demonstrate this."

Organizers hope the drive inspires others to give back during the holidays and to learn more about their faith.

"I hope people are inspired to do something similar, whether that's at their school or their communities," Kaur said.

"I think everyone should try and perform an act of seva, which is selfless service, in their daily life, and try to pick someone up without doing it for recognition," Basi added.

A faith centered on equality and service

Amritpal Singh, who represents the Sikh Association of Central Virginia, said the drive reflects the heart of the Sikh faith.

The donation coincided with Guru Nanak's birthday, and Singh said the occasion underscored the faith's central message.

"Our guru's message is, before you are Hindu, Christian, Muslim, any other religion, you are human first. Sikhism is all about humanity and treating everyone equally," Singh said.

Singh said Sikhism believes in "sharing 10% of their honest earned income for the community," Singh said.

He said the community, though small, is deeply committed to giving back.

"We are very community oriented and we like to share. This is our Feed More donation. We have been doing it for several years," Singh said.

Singh said the group also welcomes everyone through langar, a community kitchen that is a hallmark of the faith.

"Everyone is welcome irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion. Everyone is welcome and we love to share our meals with them," Singh said.

The association's service takes place every Sunday at 4500 Marty Boulevard in Chesterfield, and the public is invited to attend and share a meal.

Feed More says every donation helps

Aaron McClung, chief development and health strategy officer at Feed More, said the donation makes a significant difference.

"It looks like several thousand pounds of food, which is huge, which is a great, great start for us," McClung said.

He said the need is constant, with Feed More serving tens of thousands of people each week.

"So this helps us with food donations from across the community. It goes back out in the neighborhood pantries, so this will go out to folks either for Thanksgiving or coming up for the holidays, throughout the course of the next month or so," McClung said.

Those who want to help can donate food, give online at FeedMore.org or volunteer, McClung said, noting there are more than 20 ways to volunteer at the organization.

"This time of Thanksgiving, we're just so thankful for a generous community. Every year it seems like the needs get higher and greater, but this community responds in ways that we don't see everywhere across the country. So Richmond, we're very fortunate to have such a generous and giving community, and we just want to thank you for that," McClung said.