PETERSBURG, Va. — A Chester family is praying for a miracle after two of their beloved pets disappeared — and they believe the cats may have been hiding inside a couch that was hauled away to a landfill.

The McGuire family — Justin and Jaclyn, along with their two children, Joe and June — is searching for Gizmo and Gregg, their orange tabby and black cat. The pets were last seen Monday, just before the family's couch was hauled away.

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"We're all pretty upset," Justin McGuire said.

The family had decided to part with the old sofa.

"We decided to get rid of it to get a better couch," Jaclyn McGuire said.

But Monday evening, when feeding time came around, two of the cats never showed up.

"We got to feeding the cats, and two of our cats didn't come, and one of them is a really big orange tabby and loves eating," Jaclyn McGuire said.

A frantic search didn't turn them up, and the couple soon realized what may have happened.

"When the people came to get the couch, the cats were probably inside," Jaclyn McGuire said.

The couple learned the couch had been taken to the old Petersburg Landfill, which is currently the transfer station for Meridian Waste.

"He did say as they were dumping it, they did see a black cat ... run out of the area, and he thought it was a strange coincidence until he got my calls and texts and started putting two and two together that they might be here," Jaclyn McGuire said.

At the Meridian Waste Transfer Station in Petersburg, the volume of material moving through makes every hour count.

"Thousands of tons run through here a day," Olivia Carden of Meridian Waste said.

The trash and household items that arrive daily are shipped right back out the same day. That quick turnaround is what brings fear to the McGuire family.

Monday night, the family arrived at the transfer station to ask questions and search.

"Our animals are our family," Jaclyn McGuire said.

By Tuesday morning, Meridian Waste went searching, too.

"We sent a crew down, they did double check at the Transfer Station to see if they could find them," Carden said.

The company also alerted its employees.

"We have posters up in our break room with pictures of the cats. So we are keeping an eye out, all of our drivers are aware, they're going to keep an eye out," Carden said.

For the McGuire children, the loss is deeply personal. Joe is a second grader.

"My son Joe was crying to me last night that he wasn't going to see his cats again," Justin McGuire said.

June, who is special needs, has a unique bond with Greg, her parents say.

He always snuggles next to her while she gets her G-Tube feeding," Jaclyn McGuire said.

After researching tips for finding lost cats, the family brought something special to the transfer station.

"We put their old litter in this box, just to see if the smell will attract ... we've heard from a lot of people that when they lost cats, they put out litter and that attracts them more than food," Jaclyn McGuire said.

Now the family prays Gizmo and Greg will be found soon — but they aren't the only ones.

"We are praying for a happy outcome here," Carden said.

If you're in the Puddledock Road area of Petersburg and believe you've seen one or both of the McGuire cats, contact the family with the information on the posters.

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