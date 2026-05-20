Why some Virginia CBD sellers support Gov. Spanberger's marijuana market veto: 'We live to fight another day'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest attempt to establish a recreational marijuana market in Virginia has gone up in smoke.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday vetoed bills that would have legalized sales of recreational marijuana.

Some CBD sellers feared the proposed legislation would have driven them out of business, and the veto provides an opportunity for the industry to secure its future, according to Barbara Biddle, president of the Cannabis Small Business Association, a trade group of businesses in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.