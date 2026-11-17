WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 10-foot-tall cat, a feline-loving rapper and enough whiskers and kitty ears to fill a shelter — thousands of cat lovers descended on Williamsburg for a festival that was equal parts celebration and community mission.

But behind the playful spectacle was a serious purpose: changing how people see cats.

"Cats can have a reputation for being aloof and kinda keep to themselves," said one attendee.

"They're not as loving," said another.

"They aren't loyal the same way dogs are," said a third.

For thousands of cats, though, the greatest challenge isn't proving they're lovable — it's finding someone who believes they are.

"They fill shelters and when they get too full they start euthanizing on different criteria," said one rescue worker.

Rescuers like Laura Swyhart from Purring Hearts VA are working to change that reality, one animal at a time.

"Just try to make sure that every kitten or cat has a chance to be adopted whether it's perfect or imperfect," Swyhart said.

Amid all the music, costumes and celebration, one little life found exactly what so many others are still waiting for — someone to love her back.

"Are you ready to go home? Aww you're so cute," said the new owner.

She wasn't the only one. Rescue groups say about two dozen cats found homes during the festival.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a cat can check out the links below:

Purring Hearts Virginia

Critters 4 U Rescue

The Richmond Animal Care & Control Foundation

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