RICHMOND, Va. — The United States has lost its measles-elimination status, international health officials said Tuesday, as the highly contagious virus has spread — largely among the unvaccinated — at the highest rate in more than 30 years. In Virginia, measles cases have reached 186, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Pan American Health Organization declaration has few practical implications and is largely symbolic, but it marks a sharp turnabout in a disease largely controlled through decades of scientific advances. The last two years have been the worst in a generation in the U.S., with more than 7,000 cases and 11 deaths.

In Virginia, the outbreak has been centered in Buckingham County, which was confirmed as an outbreak site in May. Dr. Eric Freeman, chief pediatrician with Old Dominion Pediatrics, said in early June that the spike is connected to declining vaccination rates across the country.

Virginia measles cases climb to 77 as health officials warn of declining vaccination rates

"I am very concerned based on what we see, particularly with the outbreak in Buckingham County, that there are most likely other areas of lower community vaccination in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Freeman said.

According to VDH data, 161 of 186 cases were in Central Virginia, with 126 in Buckingham County. Experts say it takes a community vaccination rate of 95% to prevent outbreaks. MMR vaccine coverage for kindergartners in Virginia was 93.6% in 2026, according to the CDC.

Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

