RICHMOND, Va. — The future of Dominion Energy is now in the hands of state regulators as evidentiary hearings get underway over the proposed $67 billion merger with NextEra Energy.

After months of legal filings and thousands of pages of testimony, parties in the case are now making their arguments directly to the State Corporation Commission.

The SCC kicked off its evidentiary hearings Tuesday, with each party receiving 10 minutes to deliver an opening statement.

During opening statements, Joe Reid, counsel for Dominion Energy and NextEra, argued the proposed merger goes beyond simply meeting the legal requirement that the deal does not harm customers.

“They did listen to stakeholders here in the Commonwealth,” Reid said. “And two, they want this commission to be fully satisfied that combining the strengths of Dominion and NextEra is not going to adversely impact the utility and its customers.”

Reid said the case is about more than the “do no harm” standard under Virginia’s Utility Transfers Act.

“Under the Transfers Act, this case is about do no harm,” Reid said. “But in approving a strategic combination that will benefit all of the companies’ customers and the Commonwealth and its community, this case is indeed about much more than that.”

Not everyone involved in the case agrees the companies have made that argument successfully.

As of 11:45 a.m., eight intervenors have given their opening statements.

Clean energy respondents are recommending regulators reject the merger, arguing Dominion and NextEra have failed to provide evidence that customers will benefit from the deal.

Amazon, meanwhile, is calling for additional conditions if regulators approve the merger. The company also announced it will forgo the bill credits its GS-5 customers would receive under the proposal and instead redirect that money to affordability programs.

Those are just some of the competing positions regulators will have to consider as they weigh the proposed combination.

SCC staff has already recommended denying the merger as originally proposed, while Gov. Abigail Spanberger is calling for stronger customer protections, including a six-year freeze on residential base rates.

The review is far from over.

The evidentiary hearings could last at least a week, with witnesses expected to face questions about the evidence and commitments behind the proposed deal.

A final decision is expected in January.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.