Carytown Spring Artisan Market returns to City Stadium with second-chance addition to lineup

RICHMOND, Va. — The Carytown Spring Artisan Market — now in its 15th year — will take place Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 12 from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., bringing together more than 150 local and regional artists, makers, and creatives for a day that blends art, community, and celebration.

Provided to WTVR Carytown Spring Artisan Market

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels spoke with event organizer Rebecca Warner, whose family owns and operates the Carytown Artisan Market, about what makes this year’s event especially meaningful.

“This is a great community space,” Warner explained. “We really try to focus on not just an event, but an event that really kind of hits home for people.”

From handcrafted pottery and paintings to textiles and original artwork, the market is a juried show — meaning every piece is created by the artists themselves. Organizers say that commitment to authenticity is part of what keeps visitors coming back year after year.

But the experience goes far beyond shopping.

Visitors can expect live music, local food vendors, craft beverages, and a family-friendly environment — including space for four-legged friends. With warm temperatures expected, Warner says it’s the perfect way to shake off the last chill of winter.

“We’ve got something for everyone,” she said. “Even the live music and food — we consider that art too. So definitely come hungry.”

This year, the market is also introducing a powerful new partnership with the nonprofit Cellers Corner — an organization that showcases artwork created by incarcerated individuals and supports second chances through creative expression.

“It’s a new venture for us and a new partnership where it’s bringing in the artwork of incarcerated individuals,” Warner said. “We’ve had the fortune to have some great discussions with the Cellers Corner people, and also Rashad M. Floyd, whose book will be there — which is about helping children in the entrepreneurship space.”

Floyd’s book, Young Bosses, will be featured at the market, adding another layer of inspiration tied to empowerment and opportunity.

Organizers say they are especially proud to highlight Cellers Corner prominently — placing the booth right at the front entrance and offering the space free of charge.

“We’re really excited to bring that angle to the market,” Warner shared. “We’ve given them a free booth, and we’re really happy to support what they’re doing.”

At its core, the event is about more than just art — it’s about connection.

“The overall goal for this weekend is to welcome spring with wonderful art, with fabulous people that everybody would enjoy meeting, and to continue our tradition of an art market at City Stadium, bringing some beauty into our city,” Warner said.

And for many in Richmond, that tradition marks the start of something bigger.

The Spring Artisan Market officially kicks off the Carytown Artisan Market season, which continues in May with weekly Sunday farmers markets — and eventually wraps up with the popular Holiday Art Market later this year.

For now, Warner says Saturday is all about stepping into the new season with energy, creativity, and community spirit.

To learn more, visit carytownmarket.com.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.